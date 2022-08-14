Suspicious fire at Colchester camp

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - An early Saturday morning fire destroyed a camp next to Lake Champlain. Colchester Police say the blaze was discovered just after 1 a.m. at 1267 Lake Shore Drive. The camp building was unoccupied at the time. The flames even destroyed the camp boat.

The Colchester Fire Department, along with Colchester Rescue and St. Michael’s College Fire responded to the scene. Police say the fire is considered suspicious in nature, and anyone with information about the fire is urged to contact Colchester Police.

