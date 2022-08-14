What to do: Sunday, August 14

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region for Sunday, August 14, 2022.

If you’re looking to get outside and explore what nature has to offer, the Birds of Vermont Museum in Huntington is hosting museum community day. During the event, folks can go on an insect walk and take part in other tours

There will also be arts and crafts for the kids.

Registration is required and the activities kick off starting at 10:00 a.m. and will run until 4:00 p.m.

What’s more Vermont than maple? All things maple on full display starting at 2 pm today at Baird farm in North Chittenden, for the Great North American maple pie contest.

During the competition there will be activities like pie throwing, lawn games, and of course eating pie and ice cream.

The winner of the pie contest will receive a year’s supply of maple syrup and other pie themed prizes.

For those looking to compete in the competition, pies must arrive within the first hour of the event. They must contain real Vermont maple syrup or maple sugar.

More rules and other information can be found here.

If you’re not craving pie, maybe cotton candy will do the trick. The Crazy Cotton Candy Lady is set to make an appearance at Guillemette farm in Shelburne this morning.

While eating your cotton candy, you can also pick your own sunflowers, and meet with the animals at the farm.

The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.

