Winooski Bridge getting grant for a much needed makeover

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - The Winooski bridge connects Burlington and Winooski, and VTRANS says it sees around 25,000 cars a day. But, it’s getting old, and locals have taken note.

“It is kind of crumbling, there’s a lot of erosion,” said Evan Kidder of Burlington.

VTRANS says this bridge has been under consideration for repairs by both municipalities for years. The bridge was restored in 1929 and rehabbed in 1995. And while VTRANS says there’s nothing immediately wrong with it for Vermonters to be worried about.

“It’s just not adequate for the traffic of today. It doesn’t meet standards. It’s got narrow lanes,” said Rob White of the Vermont Agency of Transportation.

But drivers aren’t the only ones who use the bridge.

“Every day we walk across or bike across the bridge,” said Greg Bonsignore of Winooski.

White says the current setup doesn’t meet the needs of the over 500 pedestrians and bike users who use it every day.

“Traffic comes very close to you and there’s a lot of places where the sidewalk you can see is crumbling,” adds Bonsignore.

A 34 million dollar grant is on its way to Vermont to help with different road projects. 24. 8 million of that is going right to the Winooski bridge to make a completely new bridge. VTRANS say they plan to make a whole new grid - with wider lanes for cars and safety rails on the sidewalks which will be 12 feet wide. The goal is to reduce side swipe crashes and to make pedestrians and bikers feel safer.

“A just a much more modern bridge that actually accommodates all the modes of transportation that are needed to a community,” said White.

VTRANS tells WCAX they’ll be looking at design hopefully in the years of 2023 to 2025 with the goal of having some construction activity begin by 2027.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.