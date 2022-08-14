BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hopefully you got a chance to get out and enjoy the fantastic weather today! If not, you have another chance tomorrow. The weather will be very similar to what we saw today. Temperatures tonight won’t be quite as chilly as last night and early this morning. Instead, we’ll see temperatures ranging from the mid 40s in the coldest spots to mid 50s in the Champlain Valley and a partly cloudy sky. There will likely be some areas of patchy fog again by morning.

Temperatures Monday will once again be near average for this time of year in the upper 70s and low 80s. Expect a bit more clouds than today, but still a partly cloudy day overall and just the smallest chance for an isolated sprinkle as an upper level low swings through.

Tuesday will be another pleasant day with a partly to mostly cloudy sky, although there will be the chance for some scattered showers to develop during the afternoon or evening hours. The more impactful low pressure system of the week develops off the New England coast Wednesday. As of right now, the steadiest rain looks to stay to our east, although we will likely see quite a bit of cloud cover and the chance for showers. Clouds will also hold down temperatures in the mid 70s.

That system exits east by Friday, and we’ll see a return of dry weather and temperatures in the 80s by the end of the work week and into next weekend.

Enjoy!

-Jess Langlois

