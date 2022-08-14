Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Jess Langlois
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Sunday! It’s going to be a lovely one! After a chilly start and some areas of fog, we’ll see plenty of sunshine through the morning hours and a dry day overall. We’ll see a few clouds developing by afternoon with near average temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s and low humidity.

Weather remains quiet to start the week with seasonable temperatures. While we can’t rule out a spot shower Monday, it should be an overwhelmingly dry and comfortable day. Chances for showers will be a bit higher on Tuesday, but the best chances to see wet weather will be in the Wednesday/Thursday timeframe as a low pressure system develops off the New England coast.

Rain coverage and totals will depend on the exact track and development of the low pressure system. Clouds will likely hold temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s return to end the work week and start next weekend.

Enjoy the rest of this gorgeous weekend!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police investigate early morning shooting
Two people injured following early morning shooting in Burlington
The Cannabis field at Rebel East in Craftsbury.
Vt. cannabis farmers ramp up to supply new marketplace
Police investigating a bad crash after shots fired.
Victim in Shelburne Road shooting familiar to police
Marshall C. Webb/File
Co-founder of Shelburne Farms dies in swimming accident
File photo of ambulance response.
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Addison

Latest News

WX
WCAX Saturday Evening Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast