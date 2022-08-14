BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Sunday! It’s going to be a lovely one! After a chilly start and some areas of fog, we’ll see plenty of sunshine through the morning hours and a dry day overall. We’ll see a few clouds developing by afternoon with near average temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s and low humidity.

Weather remains quiet to start the week with seasonable temperatures. While we can’t rule out a spot shower Monday, it should be an overwhelmingly dry and comfortable day. Chances for showers will be a bit higher on Tuesday, but the best chances to see wet weather will be in the Wednesday/Thursday timeframe as a low pressure system develops off the New England coast.

Rain coverage and totals will depend on the exact track and development of the low pressure system. Clouds will likely hold temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s return to end the work week and start next weekend.

Enjoy the rest of this gorgeous weekend!

-Jess Langlois

