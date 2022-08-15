COVID outbreak closes Vermont summer camp early

NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont summer camp is bidding farewell to campers a little earlier than planned.

Camp Abnaki in North Hero was scheduled to go full throttle this year despite the endemic.

All kids enrolled in the program were required to be fully vaccinated along with camp counselors.

But despite the efforts, the camp experienced a COVID outbreak in at least 25 people-- kids and counselors-- and had to close its cabin doors a week early.

Camp organizers say they weren’t able to locate the source but took all necessary precautions.

“It was the weekend, we had the opportunity to give parents at least the best opportunity to grab their child in a nonchaotic fashion. So I made the call because I was afraid that by Sunday, Monday we would have had to make the same call,” said Kyle Dodson of the Greater Burlington YMCA which runs Camp Abnaki.

The YMCA says it’s unfortunate that kids had to go home early but they hope by next year a COVID outbreak will not be something to worry about.

