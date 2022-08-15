Fiona’s baby brother officially has a name

By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – It’s official! The Cincinnati Zoo has announced Fiona’s little brother will be called Fritz.

The hippo care team selected Ferguson and Fritz as the final name candidates from thousands of suggestions and asked the public to weigh in on which they liked better.

Fritz got 56% of the more than 220,000 votes.

“We would have been happy with either name, but we really think the name Fritz fits this spunky little guy’s personality,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s head hippo keeper Wendy Rice. “We also thought it was funny that it was suggested because ‘Fritz’ is here due to Bibi’s birth control being ‘on the fritz’.”

Bibi gave birth to her calf on Aug. 3 around 10 p.m.

The zoo said Fiona and Tucker are being kept away from Bibi while she bonds with her new baby boy.

Mom and baby will stay behind the scenes for a while, but the zoo is sharing photos and videos on social media.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police investigate early morning shooting
Two people injured following early morning shooting in Burlington
Colchester
Suspicious fire at Colchester camp
Police involved shooting in Burlington
20-year-old man shot during police-involved shooting in Burlington
Burlington
Police shooting: Non life-threatening injury to man confronting Burlington officers
Vermont Antique and Classic Car Show in Waterbury
65th annual Vermont Antique and Classic Car Show

Latest News

As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York...
New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates
Nicholas Evans, author of “The Horse Whisperer” and “The Smoke Jumper," has died at the age of...
Nicholas Evans, “The Horse Whisperer” author, dies at 72
The Vermont Tap House is closing temporarily due to a staffing shortage.
Vermont Tap House temporarily closes amid staffing shortages
Elle Purrier St. Pierre is ending her running season early to “hit the reset button” at home in...
Vermont Olympian to end season early and train at home