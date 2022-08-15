Free college tuition program for Vermonters expands

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re hoping to finish college debt-free-- there’s help for that.

The Community College of Vermont and the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation are expanding their program to provide Vermonters with a debt-free degree.

The 802 Opportunity Grant provides free tuition to Vermonters who make less than $75,000 and don’t have a college degree.

The grant is available to new or returning students of any age.

This program is now two years old and was approved by Gov. Phil Scott to invest in training and workforce programs in the state.

The program had an original income threshold of $50,000.

Click here for all the details on the 802 Opportunity Grant program.

