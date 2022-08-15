Items stolen from multiple cars in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are asking the public for help figuring out who stole items from multiple cars in Rockingham.

It happened early Saturday morning near Meeting House Road and Parker Hill Road.

Police say clothes, prescription medications and a Smith & Wesson 8-inch knife were among the items stolen.

Police say surveillance photos show the vehicles and individuals involved.

Surveillance photo (Courtesy: Vt. State Police)

Surveillance photo (Courtesy: Vt. State Police)

Surveillance photo (Courtesy: Vt. State Police)

