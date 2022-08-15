Large majority of travelers experienced problems during trips this year

Expert suggests arrive early and pack your patience
Travel tips
Travel tips(INVESTIGATETV)
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - High prices, long waits and poor customer service are just a few of the problems 79% of travelers experienced problems during a trip this year, according to a new survey from Bankrate.

Ted Rossman, BankRate’s senior industry analyst, said in many cases, airlines are now recommending arriving to the airport at least 90 minutes before a domestic flight, sometimes even two hours early.

Connections may also take longer, advised Rossman, something to consider when booking connecting flights. 

“Travel insurance might help,” Rossman said.  “A lot of credit cards offer free travel insurance, so that could be a good benefit there. Unfortunately, I think a lot of this, though, comes down to that old adage about pack your patience.”

Rossman predicted that the holidays will be busy and you’ll need to be prepared for travel issues, but a dip in travel this fall could ease overall problems.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police investigate early morning shooting
Two people injured following early morning shooting in Burlington
Kelsey Farias
Woman arrested after 2 people, dog injured in Bradford
Vermont state troopers were called in over the weekend to assist the short-staffed Burlington...
State troopers patrol Burlington streets
Police involved shooting in Burlington
20-year-old man shot during police-involved shooting in Burlington
Colchester
Suspicious fire at Colchester camp

Latest News

FILE - Author Salman Rushdie appears at a signing for his book "Home" in London on June 6,...
Iran denies involvement but justifies Salman Rushdie attack
FILE - Rudy Giuliani’s is a target of the investigation into possible illegal election...
Giuliani is a target of Georgia elections probe, his lawyers are told
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Camp Abnaki in North Hero is bidding farewell to campers a little earlier than planned due to...
COVID outbreak closes Vermont summer camp early