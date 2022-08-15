Leahy signs Inflation Reduction Act before it heads to president

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy signed the Inflation Reduction Act on Monday before it heads to the...
Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy signed the Inflation Reduction Act on Monday before it heads to the president's desk.(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy signed the Inflation Reduction Act on Monday.

Leahy is the Senate president pro tem. His signature and that of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are the last required steps before the bill can be sent to the president’s desk.

In a statement, Leahy, D-Vermont, said, in part: “Achieving meaningful, constructive action on the challenges and opportunities facing the American people and our planet is why they sent us here to represent them. I am proud and honored to have taken part in shaping this historic package in my final year of serving the people of Vermont as their Senator.”

The bill now heads to the president’s desk.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police investigate early morning shooting
Two people injured following early morning shooting in Burlington
Kelsey Farias
Woman arrested after 2 people, dog injured in Bradford
Vermont state troopers were called in over the weekend to assist the short-staffed Burlington...
State troopers patrol Burlington streets
Police involved shooting in Burlington
20-year-old man shot during police-involved shooting in Burlington
Colchester
Suspicious fire at Colchester camp

Latest News

The Colchester Historical Society is celebrating this month. August marks 15 years since the...
Colchester celebrates anniversary of opening museum in old Log Schoolhouse
With schools in our region back in session soon, parents are being encouraged to make sure...
Parents urged to make sure kids up to date on shots before school
MM
Colchester celebrates anniversary of opening museum in old log schoolhouse
"When somebody looks at something I made and say they've never seen anything like that before,...
MiVT: Miss Allaneous