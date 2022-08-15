Leahy signs Inflation Reduction Act before it heads to president

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy signed the Inflation Reduction Act on Monday.

Leahy is the Senate president pro tem. His signature and that of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are the last required steps before the bill can be sent to the president’s desk.

In a statement, Leahy, D-Vermont, said, in part: “Achieving meaningful, constructive action on the challenges and opportunities facing the American people and our planet is why they sent us here to represent them. I am proud and honored to have taken part in shaping this historic package in my final year of serving the people of Vermont as their Senator.”

The bill now heads to the president’s desk.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.