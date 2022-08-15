Parents urged to make sure kids up to date on shots before school

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With schools in our region back in session soon, Garnet Healthcare and the Vermont Health Department are helping parents make sure their students have all their shots.

The monthly clinics in and around Burlington can see up to 50 kids a day.

Despite the ongoing COVID pandemic and polio showing up in New York, they say they aren’t seeing a ton of young people yet.

“I think we expected to see a little bit bigger of a push for the school-age children than what we did. But that doesn’t mean they have already been vaccinated prior to, or parents are waiting, or they have attended other clinics,” said Christina Brace of Garnet Healthcare.

The health department doesn’t anticipate too much of a jump in children being vaccinated but encourages parents to get their kids up to date on their vaccines if needed.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.