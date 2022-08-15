Police identify Burlington officer involved in Saturday shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have released the name of the Burlington officer who shot a man in the city’s Old North End on Saturday.

Investigators say Burlington Police Sgt. Simon Bombard, 30, shot David Johnson, 20, in the leg. Johnson was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg that is not life-threatening.

Burlington officers responded to Manhattan Drive on Saturday, where they say they found Johnson carrying a large kitchen knife and making statements about wanting to end his life. Then, he allegedly charged at officers and was shot.

Police say two parked cars were hit with gunfire and someone inside was treated for minor injuries from broken glass.

State police say the officer who fired his weapon at Johnson was Bombard. They say Bombard is a seven-year veteran of the Burlington Police. He was hired in July 2015 and promoted to sergeant in January 2021.

Burlington Police Sgt. Simon Bombard (Courtesy: Vt. State Police)

Bombard is on leave while state police continue to investigate.

Charges are expected against Johnson.

Related Story:

20-year-old man shot during police-involved shooting in Burlington

Police shooting: Non life-threatening injury to man confronting Burlington officers

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.