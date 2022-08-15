Police remind drivers not to pass school buses with red lights on

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - School starts in just a couple of weeks in our region and police are reminding people to watch out for those yellow school buses.

Community events, like a barbecue in Milton on Monday, are one tool used by police to remind drivers that when they see a school bus with its red lights, they’re not allowed to pass it.

Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Allen Fortin reports that in 2018, Mountain Transit said drivers violated school bus rules 350 times. Fortin says that number decreased all the way down to 50 violations this past year.

He says events like this help raise awareness.

“We have our most precious cargo crossing the road, you know. And you have no idea whether the bus is picking them up on the side where the door is or if they’re actually crossing the road,” Fortin said.

Police will also be out making sure drivers don’t break the law.

The fine for passing a school bus is $249 and five points on your license.

