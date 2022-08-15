Police: Speed, impairment led to deadly crash in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State Police believe speed and impairment led to a crash in Pike that left one woman dead.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PIKE, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire State Police believe speed and impairment led to a crash in Pike that left one woman dead.

It happened Sunday on Route 25 by the Haverhill-Benton town line.

Police say Jacquelyn Decareau, 30, crashed her pickup truck into a field.

She died at the scene.

Investigators believe speed and impairment led to the crash. And they say Decareau was not wearing a seat belt.

Troopers were searching for Decareau shortly before the crash in connection with a disturbance in Glencliff.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tpr. Shawn Slaney at 603-846-3333 or Shawn.B.Slaney@dos.nh.gov.

