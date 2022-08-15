Schumer: Spotted lanternfly infestation puts New York crops at risk

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York state leaders say the Empire State is now infested with the spotted lanternfly and immediate action is needed.

The spotted lanternfly is problematic because it oozes sludge that turns into mold and hurts plants.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, has a plan to battle the bug with USDA funds.

Schumer says wineries and crops are at risk and the invasive insect could cost the state millions if the bug isn’t contained.

He’s calling on the USDA to tap into federal funds from an account he has supported with more than $200 million to contain the spotted lanternfly.

