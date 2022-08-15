Showcasing Vermont’s many cheesemakers in Shelburne

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - There are lots of sights to see at Shelburne Farms, but Sunday for those of you exploring, there were some things that Vermont is well known for, and one of them is cheese!

Shelburne Farms hosted what they used to call their Vermont Cheesemakers Festival, but Saturday, the organizers from the Vermont Cheese Council are calling this gathering a cheese summit. This event has not been hosted due to Covid since 2019 and because of safety, Shelburne Farms and the Cheese Council decided to make this event a little smaller than usual. They pulled all local Vermont cheese makers to show their products. The goal was to make connections and bond over making cheese. One local vendor says she’s never been to the event before, and it was nice to get away from the farm to be part of the fun.

“Well I had come years and years ago as an attendee... but I never came as a cheese maker. I am the cheese maker at my farm and its kind of hard to get away. So its difficult to take a whole day off from cheese making in order to come,” said Rebecca Velazquez of Barn First Creamery.

The Vermont Cheese Council usually take up to a year to plan this event, and they say maybe next year there will be more vendors.

