State troopers patrol Burlington streets

Saturday night by State Troopers, called in to backup and assist short staffed Burlington Police.
Saturday night by State Troopers, called in to backup and assist short staffed Burlington Police.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in memory, Burlington’s downtown was blanketed Saturday night by State Troopers, called in to backup and assist short staffed Burlington Police. The extra State Troopers are called “The Critical Action Team” and they worked on foot patrol, as extra eyes and ears following Saturday morning’s double shooting downtown. Two men were wounded by an unknown assailant and treated at UVM Medical Center. The Troopers were requested as a weekend backup by Burlington’s Acting Police Chief, Jon Murad.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police investigate early morning shooting
Two people injured following early morning shooting in Burlington
Police investigating a bad crash after shots fired.
Victim in Shelburne Road shooting familiar to police
The Cannabis field at Rebel East in Craftsbury.
Vt. cannabis farmers ramp up to supply new marketplace
Marshall C. Webb/File
Co-founder of Shelburne Farms dies in swimming accident
Burlington
Police shooting: Non life-threatening injury to man confronting Burlington officers

Latest News

There are lots of sights to see at Shelburne Farms, but Sunday for those of you exploring,...
Showcasing Vermont’s many cheesemakers in Shelburne
Showcasing Vermont’s many cheesemakers in Shelburne
Burlington’s Foam Brewers are celebrating their five-year mark by putting on their “funk on the...
Funk on the Water gives people a chance to catch the variety of Vermont beers
Funk on the Water gives people a chance to catch the variety of Vermont beers