State troopers patrol Burlington streets

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in memory, Burlington’s downtown was blanketed Saturday night by State Troopers, called in to backup and assist short staffed Burlington Police. The extra State Troopers are called “The Critical Action Team” and they worked on foot patrol, as extra eyes and ears following Saturday morning’s double shooting downtown. Two men were wounded by an unknown assailant and treated at UVM Medical Center. The Troopers were requested as a weekend backup by Burlington’s Acting Police Chief, Jon Murad.

