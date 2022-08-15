‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown enrolled at Purdue University

Millie Bobbie Brown, center, is shown in a shot from 'Stranger Things,' which takes place in...
Millie Bobbie Brown, center, is shown in a shot from 'Stranger Things,' which takes place in Indiana and makes reference to Purdue and other Hoosier universities.(Netflix)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown is a Purdue Boilermaker.

According to a new interview with Allure magazine, Brown is an online college student at Purdue University.

The 18-year-old is studying the field of human services, which includes human development and family studies.

Ironically, the Netflix TV series she stars in takes place in Indiana and makes reference to Purdue and other Hoosier universities.

In season three, a Purdue T-shirt that appeared in an episode of the show went viral and became a top seller online.

Balancing her online studies, the British actress’ next movie is called “The Electronic State,” which begins production in Atlanta this fall.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police investigate early morning shooting
Two people injured following early morning shooting in Burlington
Colchester
Suspicious fire at Colchester camp
Police involved shooting in Burlington
20-year-old man shot during police-involved shooting in Burlington
Burlington
Police shooting: Non life-threatening injury to man confronting Burlington officers
Vermont Antique and Classic Car Show in Waterbury
65th annual Vermont Antique and Classic Car Show

Latest News

Fritz got 56% of the more than 220,000 votes.
Fiona’s baby brother officially has a name
As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York...
New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates
Nicholas Evans, author of “The Horse Whisperer” and “The Smoke Jumper," has died at the age of...
Nicholas Evans, “The Horse Whisperer” author, dies at 72
The Vermont Tap House is closing temporarily due to a staffing shortage.
Vermont Tap House temporarily closes amid staffing shortages
Elle Purrier St. Pierre is ending her running season early to “hit the reset button” at home in...
Vermont Olympian to end season early and train at home