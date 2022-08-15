Unexpected setback for New York manufacturing industry

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York reports the Empire State Manufacturing Survey has hit a...
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York reports the Empire State Manufacturing Survey has hit a low not seen since 2020. - File photo(Storyblocks/Generic File Photo)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - An unexpected setback for New York’s manufacturing industry-- the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reports the Empire State Manufacturing Survey fell 42 points this month.

That is the second-largest decline for this tightly watched gauge of economic activity.

It also leaves the Empire State survey at a low not seen since May 2020 around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although economists predicted a less severe slowdown, officials say the drop came in part because of fewer new orders and unfilled orders.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

