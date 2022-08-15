Unexpected setback for New York manufacturing industry

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - An unexpected setback for New York’s manufacturing industry-- the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reports the Empire State Manufacturing Survey fell 42 points this month.

That is the second-largest decline for this tightly watched gauge of economic activity.

It also leaves the Empire State survey at a low not seen since May 2020 around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although economists predicted a less severe slowdown, officials say the drop came in part because of fewer new orders and unfilled orders.

