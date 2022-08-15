Vermont Army National Guard to offer tour of training facility

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Army National Guard is hosting a tour Thursday.

The tour runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Ethan Allen Firing Range.

It will includes an overview of what the guard does, a visit to the firing ranges and training locations and a conversation with people who specialize in range operations.

The guard says the location in Jericho has provided training opportunities not available in any other New England state, including the mountaineering school.

People must register for the tour and only 20 people will be allowed to go.

