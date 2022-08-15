Vermont Army National Guard to offer tour of training facility

The Vermont National Guard’s new mountain training facility.
The Vermont National Guard’s new mountain training facility.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Army National Guard is hosting a tour Thursday.

The tour runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Ethan Allen Firing Range.

It will includes an overview of what the guard does, a visit to the firing ranges and training locations and a conversation with people who specialize in range operations.

The guard says the location in Jericho has provided training opportunities not available in any other New England state, including the mountaineering school.

People must register for the tour and only 20 people will be allowed to go.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police investigate early morning shooting
Two people injured following early morning shooting in Burlington
Colchester
Suspicious fire at Colchester camp
Police involved shooting in Burlington
20-year-old man shot during police-involved shooting in Burlington
Burlington
Police shooting: Non life-threatening injury to man confronting Burlington officers
Vermont Antique and Classic Car Show in Waterbury
65th annual Vermont Antique and Classic Car Show

Latest News

File Photo
Woman arrested for harming two people and a dog in Bradford, Vermont
Saturday night by State Troopers, called in to backup and assist short staffed Burlington Police.
State troopers patrol Burlington streets
There are lots of sights to see at Shelburne Farms, but Sunday for those of you exploring,...
Showcasing Vermont’s many cheesemakers in Shelburne
Showcasing Vermont’s many cheesemakers in Shelburne