Vermont GOP will not support Liam Madden for US House

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Republican Party will not commit any resources to the winner of the U.S. House primary.

Liam Madden is a solar developer and an anti-war advocate who ran as an independent. He beat out Ericka Redic and Anya Tynio for the GOP nomination.

Some Republicans are frustrated with Madden accepting the nomination despite saying he would not,

and Madden has said if elected, he would not caucus with Republicans in Congress.

Over the weekend, the party met in Montpelier where they got to ask him questions about his platform.

The Vermont GOP passed a resolution saying they will not support Madden in the November election.

“We do have to acknowledge he is the candidate, so I don’t think there’s going to be any effort on the part of Republicans to disparage him in any way, but at the same time, he hasn’t won the endorsement,” said Tom McLindon, the chair of the Lamoille County Republican Party.

Madden received about 10,000 votes in last Tuesday’s primary compared to Redic and Tynio’s combined 15,000.

Redic, of Burlington, is also continuing on to November as a Libertarian. However, rules prevent the Republican Party as a whole from supporting her campaign.

The Vermont GOP also needs to appoint candidates for several statewide offices ahead of November.

Perennial candidate H. Brooke Paige won the GOP nomination for four offices but can only run for one.

He’s sticking with secretary of state, meaning the party has to appoint candidates for treasurer, state auditor and attorney general.

There is no solid timeline as to when the party will appoint people to be on the ballot.

