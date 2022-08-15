Vermont Olympian to end season early and train at home

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Elle Purrier St. Pierre is ending her running season early to “hit the reset button” at home in Vermont. That’s what the Olympian posted on Facebook.

St. Pierre ran in the Olympics in 2021, placing 10th in the 1500 meter.

Her post says all is well, but she decided to end her season early and won’t be racing again this outdoor season.

Instead, she’s home and training in Vermont.

