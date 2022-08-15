Vermont Olympian to end season early and train at home

Elle Purrier St. Pierre is ending her running season early to “hit the reset button” at home in...
Elle Purrier St. Pierre is ending her running season early to “hit the reset button” at home in Vermont. - File photo(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Elle Purrier St. Pierre is ending her running season early to “hit the reset button” at home in Vermont. That’s what the Olympian posted on Facebook.

St. Pierre ran in the Olympics in 2021, placing 10th in the 1500 meter.

Her post says all is well, but she decided to end her season early and won’t be racing again this outdoor season.

Instead, she’s home and training in Vermont.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police investigate early morning shooting
Two people injured following early morning shooting in Burlington
Colchester
Suspicious fire at Colchester camp
Police involved shooting in Burlington
20-year-old man shot during police-involved shooting in Burlington
Burlington
Police shooting: Non life-threatening injury to man confronting Burlington officers
Vermont Antique and Classic Car Show in Waterbury
65th annual Vermont Antique and Classic Car Show

Latest News

The Vermont Tap House is closing temporarily due to a staffing shortage.
Vermont Tap House temporarily closes amid staffing shortages
Surveillance photo
Items stolen from multiple cars in Rockingham
Kelsey Farias
Woman arrested after 2 people, dog injured in Bradford
The Vermont National Guard’s mountain training facility.
Vermont Army National Guard to offer tour of training facility