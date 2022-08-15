Vermont Tap House temporarily closes amid staffing shortages

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont businesses are still struggling to hire. That shortage is causing one area restaurant to temporarily close.

Vermont Tap House team members posted on social media that staffing shortages in the restaurant industry have made things extremely difficult.

They say they’ve tried hard to keep staffing at appropriate levels, but the burden has become too great.

So, they’re going to shut down the Williston restaurant for a few months to do a top to bottom renovation.

The goal is to refresh the place and add some space to the dining room.

They say they won’t reopen again until at least mid-December and they hope by then they’ll be able to hire and put more people on shifts.

