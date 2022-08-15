Vermont woman killed in head-on crash in Sheldon

By WCAX News Team
Aug. 15, 2022
SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont woman was killed in a head-on crash in Sheldon Monday morning.

It happened at about 9:20 a.m. on Route 105 near Route 236.

Witnesses told Vermont State Police that Winona Jette, 61, of Richford, was headed east when she crossed the center line and hit an oncoming car head-on.

Jette died at the scene.

The other driver, Heather Skilling, 69, of Richford, was hospitalized with multiple broken bones.

Police are still investigating what caused that crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.

