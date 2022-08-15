Vt. Board of Education cites ‘overwhemling risk’ in Ripton creating own school

RIPTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Board of Education says the town of Ripton is not ready to take on full responsibility in creating its own supervisory district.

Last year, the town of Ripton left the Addison Central Unified School District created under Act 46.

But the board now says there is “overwhelming risk” in Ripton creating its own K-12 school. They said there was little to no plan for transportation, special education and other needs.

The state Board of Education says the vote highlights why some mergers under Act 46 were needed.

“On its face, going about it independently might seem like the best way to preserve your small school but ironically it may prove to be a bigger risk to the success of that school in the long term,” said Oliver Olsen, the chair of the Vermont Board of Education.

This vote is only advisory.

Ripton will vote next month on whether to rejoin the Addison Central School District.

