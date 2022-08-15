Why Vermont is offering incentives to people who buy e-bikes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has the nation’s first statewide program to provide hundreds of dollars in incentives for buying e-bikes.

“It’s a really unique program,” said Andrew Chesser of the Center for Sustainable Energy.

The Vermont eBike Incentive Program launched in late July and is a limited-time offering.

“This is actually the first statewide e-bike program in the entire country,” Chesser said.

The program provides $250-$400 rebates to Vermonters 16 and up who buy e-bikes.

“It’s any new bike, e-bike that’s been purchased on or after July 21. And there’s different eligibility tiers based on income rate. So depending on what your AGI is on your most recent tax return, you’re eligible for different tiers of rebates based on an e-bike that might be a good fit for you,” Chesser said.

Program officials say the goal is to provide cleaner transportation options for residents to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

“Finding alternative modes and forms of transportation for everybody is extremely important, as we kind of take the next step in society and what we plan on doing for transportation needs,” Chesser explained.

Employees at local e-bike retailers like North Star Sports say the program is good news for both businesses and customers.

“We’ve already seen big, you know, big increase in demand and just because people curious about it. And so I think this will just help keep driving even higher up,” said J.P. Coseno of North Star Sports.

And that getting more people on e-bikes is a positive thing for the environment and health in general.

“If they can use that like into a car, it’s just gonna help reduce carbon emissions... get some exercise, gets people healthier. So, in the end, it helps with health care, as well. There’s lots of benefits,” Coseno said.

More than 100 Vermonters have already applied. The incentives will be available until the $100,000 in funding runs out.

