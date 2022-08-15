Woman arrested for harming two people and a dog in Bradford, Vermont

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) -A 21-year-old woman has racked up a list of violations after a bizarre mini mart incident in Bradford, Vermont.

According to Vermont State Police, over the weekend Kelsey Farias assaulted her partner multiple times allegedly with a tire iron, and tried to run her partner over with her car, twice. She’s also accused of assaulting her dog during the attack.

Then, police say the couple went to the Bradford Jiffy Mart and Farias ran towards an unaffiliated woman in the parking lot, ripped out her hair, punched her in the face and took her to the ground.

The potential charges include three counts of First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest, Animal Cruelty, Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and Reckless Endangerment.

Ferrier is in court Monday.

