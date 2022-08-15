BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What a day! The gorgeous weather from the weekend lasted into the start of the week, and we’ll even see more sunshine tomorrow morning before shower chances return in the afternoon. Temperatures tonight won’t be as chilly as the past couple nights. Expect lows in the 50s tonight and a partly cloudy sky.

Tomorrow starts out dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures will be similar to today and yesterday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s across the area. The main difference in tomorrow’s weather will be a batch of scattered showers that is on pace to fire up over the area during the afternoon and evening hours. There could be a couple garden variety thunderstorms in there too.

Clouds will continue to increase into midweek as an upper level parks itself overhead, with a surface low developing off the New England coast. This is expected to bring more clouds and the chance for showers to our area. The best chance for steady rain remains to our east, but a westward shift in the low pressure track could cause some changes to the forecast. Stay tuned.

That system moves out by the end of the work week. Sunshine returns Friday and continues through the weekend. With more sunshine around, temperatures will return to the 80s.

