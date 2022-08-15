BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! The new work week will get off to a fantastic start with the weather picking up right where it left off over the weekend. Today will be a whole lot like Sunday with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Humidity levels will continue to be nice and low and comfortable.

Unsettled weather will be the name of the game from Tuesday through Thursday as a weak low pressure system off the New England coast kicks back a few, scattered showers - on & off - over the next few days, starting Tuesday afternoon, after some morning sunshine.

Once the system moves away, it will clear out again as we head into the end of the week and the weekend. It will be warming up again over the weekend, too.

Try to get outside and take MAX Advantage of the great, summer weather today! -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.