Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! The new work week will get off to a fantastic start with the weather picking up right where it left off over the weekend. Today will be a whole lot like Sunday with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Humidity levels will continue to be nice and low and comfortable.

Unsettled weather will be the name of the game from Tuesday through Thursday as a weak low pressure system off the New England coast kicks back a few, scattered showers - on & off - over the next few days, starting Tuesday afternoon, after some morning sunshine.

Once the system moves away, it will clear out again as we head into the end of the week and the weekend. It will be warming up again over the weekend, too.

Try to get outside and take MAX Advantage of the great, summer weather today! -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police investigate early morning shooting
Two people injured following early morning shooting in Burlington
Colchester
Suspicious fire at Colchester camp
Police involved shooting in Burlington
20-year-old man shot during police-involved shooting in Burlington
Burlington
Police shooting: Non life-threatening injury to man confronting Burlington officers
Vermont Antique and Classic Car Show in Waterbury
65th annual Vermont Antique and Classic Car Show

Latest News

WX
WCAX Sunday Evening Weather Webcast
WX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
WX
WCAX Saturday Evening Weather Webcast