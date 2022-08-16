16-year-old arrested for stealing cars as part of TikTok challenge

The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. A new Tiktok trend reportedly details...
The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. A new Tiktok trend reportedly details how to steal different models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles.(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
By Rob Polansky and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A 16-year-old suspect in Connecticut was arrested for stealing cars as part of a social media trend.

Police in Shelton said they were called for a report of a group of young men trying to break into vehicles early Tuesday morning.

The suspects had been in a Hyundai that had been reported stolen out of another town, according to WFSB.

Police learned that a vehicle was then stolen in the area and later found the suspected stolen vehicle driving. They conducted a traffic stop and arrested a 16-year-old from Ansonia, Connecticut.

The suspect was charged with first-degree larceny, third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trover and operating a motor vehicle without a license. The juvenile told police that he was following a trend on TikTok regarding stealing Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

Police said that since Aug. 13, there were six reported stolen vehicles in Shelton. Five were Hyundai vehicles and one was a Kia vehicle.

Police said the social media videos demonstrate how to steal newer model Kias and Hyundais using a USB cable. The vehicles being targeted do not have a push-button start.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

