Burlington fire crews see uptick in illegal backyard burns

Burlington firefighters say they’ve been seeing problems with people having illegal open burns...
Burlington firefighters say they’ve been seeing problems with people having illegal open burns all summer.(WCAX)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington firefighters say they’ve been seeing problems with people having illegal open burns all summer.

The Burlington Fire Department says often, smoke from those fires filters through city neighborhoods and into homes, triggering calls to the department.

Officials say it’s also an air quality issue.

Burlington Fire Marshal Matthew Stone says it’s important to inform the public to keep the community safe.

“It comes down to a lot of people knowing fires are illegal in the city of Burlington. If you see a fire you can call 911 or our direct dispatch line and report the fire and the fire department will respond. A CSO from BPD will respond as well if available, so they are limited in their response sometimes and we will put the fire out unless there is something that endangers us with the individuals that are around the fire,” Stone said.

Anything that burns a solid fuel like wood and creates smoke is against city ordinance, though outside propane firepits are legal.

Grills, like charcoal or propane, are OK.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willsboro Bay on Lake Champlain in New York
Residents along Lake Champlain bay ask boaters to anchor elsewhere
Camp Abnaki in North Hero is bidding farewell to campers a little earlier than planned due to...
COVID outbreak closes Vermont summer camp early
Kelsey Farias
Woman arrested after 2 people, dog injured in Bradford
A Vermont woman was killed in a head-on crash in Sheldon Monday morning.
Vermont woman killed in head-on crash in Sheldon
Vermont state troopers were called in over the weekend to assist the short-staffed Burlington...
State troopers patrol Burlington streets

Latest News

Fire destroyed a home in Fairfield.
Fairfield home destroyed by fire
The Bennington Battle Monument-File photo
Vermont marks Bennington Battle Day
Cool summer nights have people taking their dinner outside and one local retailer says they’re...
High demand for grills in Vermont as people spend the summer outside
Cool summer nights have people taking their dinner outside and one local retailer says they’re...
High demand for grills in Vermont as people spend the summer outside