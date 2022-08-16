Burlington fire crews see uptick in illegal backyard burns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington firefighters say they’ve been seeing problems with people having illegal open burns all summer.

The Burlington Fire Department says often, smoke from those fires filters through city neighborhoods and into homes, triggering calls to the department.

Officials say it’s also an air quality issue.

Burlington Fire Marshal Matthew Stone says it’s important to inform the public to keep the community safe.

“It comes down to a lot of people knowing fires are illegal in the city of Burlington. If you see a fire you can call 911 or our direct dispatch line and report the fire and the fire department will respond. A CSO from BPD will respond as well if available, so they are limited in their response sometimes and we will put the fire out unless there is something that endangers us with the individuals that are around the fire,” Stone said.

Anything that burns a solid fuel like wood and creates smoke is against city ordinance, though outside propane firepits are legal.

Grills, like charcoal or propane, are OK.

