FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Fairfield home was destroyed by fire.

It happened overnight on Pumpkin Village Road.

The Fairfield fire chief said the home was unoccupied because the owner was rebuilding it.

It’s considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fairfield called in the Sheldon Fire Department for help.

