Girl Scouts roll out a new cookie flavor

The Girl Scouts announced their latest cookie: Raspberry Rally.
The Girl Scouts announced their latest cookie: Raspberry Rally.(Girl Scouts via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Girl Scouts revealed the latest cookie in their lineup, the Raspberry Rally.

Raspberry Rally is described as a sister cookie to Thin Mints.

The cookie infused with raspberry flavor of mint and dipped in the same chocolate coating.

Raspberry Rally will be the first Girl Scout cookie available only for online purchases and delivery directly to homes.

A local Girl Scout will place the order for you online. The group said the goal is to help them build e-commerce skills.

The new cookies will be available during the 2023 cookie season, which runs from January to April.

