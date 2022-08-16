High demand for grills in Vermont as people spend the summer outside

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cool summer nights have people taking their dinner outside and one local retailer says they’re selling grills faster than it takes to cook a burger on one.

Bibens Ace Hardware says in many cases they haven’t even been assembling the grills like they usually would, but rather just getting them out on the sales floor because people want them.

While other things like patio furniture or fire pits have been slower, grills are going quickly.

Bibens Ace said that supply chains are getting the grills and materials to the stores so there is no shortage of grills.

People are traveling more and getting outside more but a pattern hasn’t emerged indicating why people have been buying them faster.

Greg Bibens, General manager for Bibens Ace said even their stock that never used to sell they can’t keep.

“People are still cooking at home because grill sales are skyrocketing we have sold like 5-6 of our giant grills out of our one location that NEVER used to sell so there is definitely an uptick in that,“ said the general manager for Bibens Ace, Greg Bibens.

And with the grill sales propane is also selling fast. Bibens says charcoal and propane have both been hard to keep up with.

