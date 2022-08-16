How some Upper Valley towns are tackling climate change together

By Darren Perron
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Seven towns in the Upper Valley are joining forces to meet their climate and energy goals by creating an energy district.

Barnard, Bradford, Norwich, Sharon, Stratford, Thetford and Woodstock are working together to establish policies that limit greenhouse gas emissions and promote renewable energy.

Geoff Martin is the regional coordinator of the new coalition. He joined our Darren Perron to discuss the effort. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

