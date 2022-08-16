New partnership aims to ease North Country workforce woes

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A new partnership in New York’s North Country hopes to help with workforce woes.

The Institute of Advanced Manufacturing at Clinton Community College has teamed up with Xometry, a digital marketplace that connects people to manufacturing services.

They’re offering a new manufacturing-focused scholarship that will pay the full tuition for 40 manufacturing students over the next two years.

Manufacturing is one of the major industries in the North Country and offers more than 700,000 statewide.

“Not only the unemployed or underemployed in our community and state but also high school students, people looking at retirement, retirees, people presently unhappy at their job who are interested in upskilling into a worthy career pathway,” said Sylvie Nelson of the North Country Workforce Partnership.

The program would mostly take place online with one day a week of hands-on learning.

The scholarships roll out this fall.

