Seawolves seek to make the leap

Burlington-South Burlington hopes late season momentum carries over
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s starting to cool down a little bit, the start of school is right around the corner, and before long fans will be piling in the stands and lining the sidelines on football fields around the area.

We are about two and a half weeks away from week one of the high school football season in the state of Vermon. On Monday, teams around the area reported to practice for the first time.

The Burlington-South Burlington Seawolves are back after a strong close to last season. After an 0-4 start, the Seawolves rallied to win their last three regular season games and earn a spot in the D1 playoffs before bowing out to top seeded Rutland.

The Seawolves lose a couple key pieces, most notably their Swiss army knife out of the backfield as Amari Fraser joins the Castleton Spartans. But with a solid veteran group of returners, they belive the momentum they built in October can carry into 2022.

“I felt like we kind of but heads at the beginning a little bit,” said senior receiver Taysean Metz of the 2021 team. “But we kind of all got used to each other and used to how we play. And you know we had a new coaching staff too so we had to get used to them, and by the second half of the season, I felt like we just did really good. And it was all working together.”

“I mean we’ve gotta be ready week one, not week four,” added senior lineman Sidiki Sylla. “We’re trying to win every single game this year, we’re trying to win a championship like every other team. We just gotta work harder than every other team.”

