Top 3 on 3 for Monday, August 15th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the Fall teams already reporting to camp, we are one by one waving goodbye to the Summer sports season...but there was still a lot to draw from for this week’s Top 3 on 3.

At number three, we head to the track. What looked like a pretty solid lead for Chris Pelkey in the case for the King of the Road title has tightened up considerably after last Thursday’s race. Kyle Pembroke has now closed the gap to single digits following his win. The 27 car was the beneficiary of contact between Stephen Martin and Phil Scott on lap 43, allowing Pembroke to seize checkers. Three points races left to determine a champion.

At number two, the season not have ended the way the Vermont Lake Monsters would have liked, but the 2022 campaign was yet another memorable one at Centennial. The high water mark probably came last Wednesday when Vermont opened the Futures League Championship Series with a win. Max Moore went seven shutout innings in just his second appearance of the season, and Connor Bowman was a perfect 3 for 3 with two sacrifices and five RBI at the plate in that 12-0 win. The Monsters will be back in May looking to take the title back from Nashua.

But the number one spot doesn’t come from a Summer or Fall sport. The UVM men’s basketball team played their once-every-four-years trip North of the border to take on three Canadian teams, and the new look Hoopcats were impressive, going 3-0 on the trip. A couple of the new kids showed off the hops, first Ileri Ayo-Faleye with a couple jams in Friday’s win at Concordia, then Jackson Skipper in transition Sunday against UQAM! The UVM men’s basketball team has seven new faces on the roster, and their three game sweep takes the top spot in this week’s Top 3 on 3.

