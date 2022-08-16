UVM organizes vigil to remember Kayla Noonan

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Monday, the University of Vermont remembered one of their own, lost to domestic violence. Friends and peers gathered to honor Kayla Noonan, following her tragic death last month.

A couple dozen people, including university faculty and administrators, reflected on the 22-year-old’s life of kindness.

Noonan was killed on July 25th at her North Winooski Avenue apartment when Burlington Police say 27-year-old Mikal Dixon fatally shot her and seriously wounded another young woman, before turning the gun on himself.

A fellow student organized the vigil for Noonan.

“Those who knew her loved her dearly, and you can just feel the love radiating when they speak. So, I felt it was necessary that the community come together and really have the chance to just hold one another, cry with one another,” said Maddie Henson, the UVM student organizer. “Kayla won’t be forgotten anytime soon or ever. I know she’s all within our hearts, whether we knew her or not.”

Those in attendance donned purple flowers representing domestic violence awareness. The other woman who was shot continues to recover.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.