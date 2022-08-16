Vermont artwork floating to Burning Man

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of Vermont artists are floating their way to Burning Man on a cloud. The pop-up arts gathering takes place each year in nevada. People bring their work and gifts to a crowd of 70,000 people.

800 art cars, like the 40-foot bus named Fluffy, help people get around the 25-square mile site. Fluffy was built by six Vermont artists, with the helping hands of about 80 others.

It features lights, speakers, flames, and is handicap accessible.

“The whole purpose of burning man is to share our love and joy and welcome,” explained Fluffy’s owner and organizer of Duane’s World, Duane Peterson.

“We talked about art cars over the years. We bought the bus back in January but the past six weeks have been my full time job,” said Aaron Stein

As for driving Fluffy across the country, Duane Peterson says it’s registered as a mobile home here in Vermont.

He’s hoping they won’t run into any issues when the group starts their journey on Saturday.

