Vermont artwork floating to Burning Man

Fluffy heading to Burning Man
By Rachel Mann
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of Vermont artists are floating their way to Burning Man on a cloud. The pop-up arts gathering takes place each year in nevada. People bring their work and gifts to a crowd of 70,000 people.

800 art cars, like the 40-foot bus named Fluffy, help people get around the 25-square mile site. Fluffy was built by six Vermont artists, with the helping hands of about 80 others.

It features lights, speakers, flames, and is handicap accessible.

“The whole purpose of burning man is to share our love and joy and welcome,” explained Fluffy’s owner and organizer of Duane’s World, Duane Peterson.

“We talked about art cars over the years. We bought the bus back in January but the past six weeks have been my full time job,” said Aaron Stein

As for driving Fluffy across the country, Duane Peterson says it’s registered as a mobile home here in Vermont.

He’s hoping they won’t run into any issues when the group starts their journey on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Farias
Woman arrested after 2 people, dog injured in Bradford
Burlington Police investigate early morning shooting
Two people injured following early morning shooting in Burlington
Vermont state troopers were called in over the weekend to assist the short-staffed Burlington...
State troopers patrol Burlington streets
A Vermont woman was killed in a head-on crash in Sheldon Monday morning.
Vermont woman killed in head-on crash in Sheldon
Police involved shooting in Burlington
20-year-old man shot during police-involved shooting in Burlington

Latest News

Fluffy heading to Burning Man
Burlington City Council tackles full agenda
Kayla Noonan remembered by UVM colleagues
Burlington City Council
Burlington City Council tackles a full agenda and community concerns