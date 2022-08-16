Vermont marks Bennington Battle Day

Bennington, Vermont hosts annual Bennington Battle Day to commemorate battle in nearby town
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This is Bennington Battle Day.

It’s a Vermont state holiday, which means state government offices are closed.

Despite its name, the Revolutionary War battle didn’t actually happen in Bennington. The 1777 Battle of Bennington was fought just over the border in New York when soldiers fighting for the British marched toward Bennington in an attempt to seize weapons stored there.

Historians say that’s the point-- the battle kept the British from getting to Bennington.

Festivities to celebrate the day were held this past weekend.

