Vermont State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are busy investigating the second officer-involved shooting in just a few days.

VSP says a member of the Ludlow Police Department shot a man around 9:30 p.m. Monday on South Hill Road.

According to a State Police press release, that man was transported to Springfield Hospital with life-threatening injuries, then was expected to be airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

No other information was released at this time.

Troopers are also investigating after a Burlington officer reportedly shot a man Saturday. That man has non life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.