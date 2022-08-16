Vermont State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Ludlow
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUDLOW, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are busy investigating the second officer-involved shooting in just a few days.
VSP says a member of the Ludlow Police Department shot a man around 9:30 p.m. Monday on South Hill Road.
According to a State Police press release, that man was transported to Springfield Hospital with life-threatening injuries, then was expected to be airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
No other information was released at this time.
Troopers are also investigating after a Burlington officer reportedly shot a man Saturday. That man has non life threatening injuries.
