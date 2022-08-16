Vermont Visionaries: Nick Patch

By Cat Cutillo
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Kids VT is publishing a monthly multimedia storytelling series on role models and people who inspire kids in their communities. It’s called Vermont Visionaries.

Nick Patch is one of those people. He created a youth boat-building program nearly three decades ago at the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, and it has rippled into much more.

In this Vermont Visionaries, Kids VT Columnist Cat Cutillo introduces you to Patch and shows you how his programs have made a splash with kids. Watch the video to see.

Click here to visit the Vermont Visionaries Vimeo channel.

Click here for Kids VT.

