BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a dry start to the day, many of us had to dodge some scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Coverage will continue to decrease as the evening goes on and we lose sunlight across the area, but clouds will increase tonight with the approach of a developing coastal low pressure system. Clouds will produce a milder night with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s.

This has been a tricky forecast to nail down over the past few days, and there is still some uncertainty as to exactly how things play out across locally, but we can expect much more cloud cover and the chance for additional wet weather through Thursday. Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy to cloudy day across the area. Clouds will keep temperatures cooler than average too.

As the low pressure center lifts north, the chance for showers will increase as the day goes on, especially in eastern Vermont and northern New Hampshire. Additional showers and periods of light to moderate rain are likely overnight Wednesday and into the day on Thursday.

That system moves away by Friday. Sunshine will re-emerge across the area, as we enter another pleasant stretch of weather that lasts through the weekend. The weekend is trending warm, with highs in the mid 80s expected.

-Jess Langlois

