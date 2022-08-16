BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We have been enjoying some prime summer weather lately with bright, sunny skies and warm temperatures. That will continue for the first half of today, but then we are looking at a change in the weather pattern.

A low pressure system will be getting its act together over the Atlantic, just east of the New England coast. The counter-clockwise circulation around that area of low pressure will kick back clouds from our east, along with some scattered showers during the mid/late afternoon & evening hours. There may also be a rumble or two of thunder.

That system will only slowly track off to the north & east, so we will be getting more of those scattered showers through Wednesday and into Thursday, too. A little heavier, steadier batch of rain could come through late Wednesday into early Thursday.

Then that system will move away and we’ll get back to our sunny, warm ways again for Friday and the weekend!

Take MAX Advantage of the sunny moments over the next few days, but also get ready to dodge raindrops from time to time. -Gary

