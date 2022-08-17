Bad crash in Brookfield kills Barre City woman, one arrested

BROOKFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A bad crash claims the life of a Barre City woman and results in an arrest.

Vermont State Police say it happened at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 89 in Brookfield.

Police say Seth Edson,28 of Barre City was driving south -- when his car went off the road -- hit a rocky outcrop -- and rolled onto its roof.

Also in the car -- 38-year-old Jason Batchelder -- and 35-year-old Heather Gibbs, both of Barre City.

Gibbs died at the scene and Batchelder was sent to the hospital for suspected major injuries.

Edson is charged with possession of cocaine, suspicion of DUI drugs, and gross negligent operation.

