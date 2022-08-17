Bad crash in Brookfield kills Barre City woman, one arrested

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A bad crash claims the life of a Barre City woman and results in an arrest.

Vermont State Police say it happened at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 89 in Brookfield.

Police say Seth Edson,28 of Barre City was driving south -- when his car went off the road -- hit a rocky outcrop -- and rolled onto its roof.

Also in the car -- 38-year-old Jason Batchelder -- and 35-year-old Heather Gibbs, both of Barre City.

Gibbs died at the scene and Batchelder was sent to the hospital for suspected major injuries.

Edson is charged with possession of cocaine, suspicion of DUI drugs, and gross negligent operation.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willsboro Bay on Lake Champlain in New York
Residents along Lake Champlain bay ask boaters to anchor elsewhere
Camp Abnaki in North Hero is bidding farewell to campers a little earlier than planned due to...
COVID outbreak closes Vermont summer camp early
Kelsey Farias
Woman arrested after 2 people, dog injured in Bradford
A Vermont woman was killed in a head-on crash in Sheldon Monday morning.
Vermont woman killed in head-on crash in Sheldon
Vermont state troopers were called in over the weekend to assist the short-staffed Burlington...
State troopers patrol Burlington streets

Latest News

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism at a St. Albans cemetery. Now...
38 headstones vandalized at Franklin County cemetery
Gravestones vandalized at Holy Cross Cemetery in Saint Albans
38 headstones vandalized at Franklin County cemetery
Wildlife Watch: Brook floater
Stowe Electric to use federal funds to restore hydroelectric plant