Burlington man arrested in connection with officer-involved shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a Burlington man who faces charges after an officer-involved shooting Saturday.

David Johnson, 20, faces aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges after Vermont State Police say he charged at a Burlington officer with a knife Saturday afternoon.

Johnson was released from the hospital Wednesday, where he was being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg after an officer fired.

State police say the Burlington police officer who fired, Sgt. Simon Bombard, fired three shots. One hit Johnson in the leg, another barely missed another Burlington police officer and a third went through a truck’s windshield. The driver had minor injuries from shattered glass.

Johnson is due in court Wednesday afternoon. Our Cam Smith will have an update on the Channel 3 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

