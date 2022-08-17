Burlington man arrested in connection with officer-involved shooting

David Johnson
David Johnson(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By Cam Smith
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a Burlington man who faces charges after an officer-involved shooting Saturday.

David Johnson, 20, faces aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges after Vermont State Police say he charged at a Burlington officer with a knife Saturday afternoon.

Johnson was released from the hospital Wednesday, where he was being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg after an officer fired.

State police say the Burlington police officer who fired, Sgt. Simon Bombard, fired three shots. One hit Johnson in the leg, another barely missed another Burlington police officer and a third went through a truck’s windshield. The driver had minor injuries from shattered glass.

Johnson is due in court Wednesday afternoon. Our Cam Smith will have an update on the Channel 3 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Related Stories:

Police identify Burlington officer involved in Saturday shooting

20-year-old man shot during police-involved shooting in Burlington

Police shooting: Non life-threatening injury to man confronting Burlington officers

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willsboro Bay on Lake Champlain in New York
Residents along Lake Champlain bay ask boaters to anchor elsewhere
Camp Abnaki in North Hero is bidding farewell to campers a little earlier than planned due to...
COVID outbreak closes Vermont summer camp early
A Vermont man is hospitalized in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting in...
Vermont State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Ludlow
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Police say a Vermont man was high when he crashed his car and one of his passengers was killed.
Police: Driver was high in Brookfield crash that killed passenger

Latest News

Seth Edson
Driver accused of being high in crash that killed passenger pleads not guilty
A Vermont man is hospitalized in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting in...
Police release name of Ludlow officer involved in shooting
Relatives of a Lebanese American man said they are happy to proceed with their lawsuit alleging...
NH family to proceed with suit alleging man tortured in Lebanon
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage