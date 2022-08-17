Burlington police use of force incident under review

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A police use of force incident is under review in Burlington. The incident has some residents and city councilors questioning whether the city has made progress on police reforms.

The incident occurred downtown late Saturday night.

It was a busy weekend for Burlington Police who had requested help from Vermont troopers to keep an eye out after a shooting the night before downtown.

Yelling is heard in the video taken by Faried Munarsyah, a member of BTV CopWatch. The entire video is 6-and-a-half minutes long and shows an interaction between a person and police officers at the intersection of Main and Church streets.

Police walk toward an individual who was yelling, and they then detain him. The man continues yelling, asking why officers were stopping him and touching him.

The officers repeatedly asked him to stop encroaching and shove him away, before eventually tackling him and putting him in handcuffs. At some point as officers wrestle him into a police car, the man’s pants also came down.

“This guy definitely had a reaction but instead of de-escalating, they kept pushing him,” Munarsyah said.

Munarsyah says he believes the added state troopers downtown Saturday helped keep the night peaceful and that extra sets of eyes are good. However, he doesn’t believe an extra set of eyes needs to always carry a gun.

He has submitted a complaint to the police commission.

“I know the BPD has a history of documented racial bias but I also know that they’ve been working on it and it just makes me question the kind of training they receive,” Munarsyah said.

Progressive City Councilor Gene Bergman says he’s disappointed there weren’t more resources to help de-escalate this situation before it turned into a use of force.

“There were more opportunities to de-escalate and sort of give some space and give an opportunity for this confrontation not to happen and not to go the way that it went, and they were not taken,” Bergman said.

The next steps will be the police commission looking at the incident, as they do in all use of force incidents. The police chief will decide if an investigation needs to take place, and if Acting Chief Jon Murad declines to investigate, the police commission can open their own investigation with a lawyer looking at potential discipline.

However, the final say on discipline lies with the mayor and police chief.

“One of the things we want to know is what is the police training for situations like this? There is some language in department directives on de-escalation, so one thing we would look for is whether the policy was followed or not,” said Stephanie Seguino, the co-chair of the Burlington Police Commission.

For the past two years, the City Council has wrestled with developing a new policy for dealing with officer discipline and complaints from the public. The mayor vetoed a proposal to set up an independent commission. A follow-up proposal that would give the police commission say and add transparency remains in the works at City Hall.

I reached out to the police department and mayor’s office on Wednesday to discuss this incident, but neither were available. However, the mayor will be available Thursday.

