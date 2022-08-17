Cabot farm recognized as Vermont Top Dairy Farm of the Year by UVM Extension

CABOT, Vt. (WCAX) - The Molly Brook Farm in Cabot was recently awarded the Dairy Farm of the Year by the UVM Extension.

“It’s nice to be appreciated. We know we work hard every day, seven days a week, 365. Any acknowledgment of that it is appreciated off the farm is nice,” said Myles Goodrich, who co-owns Molly Brook Farm.

The farm has been in the family since 1835. Starting in 2018, they became certified organic, shipping to Stonyfield and milking about 70 cows.

To earn the honor from the UVM Extension, they had to be committed to being good farmers, but also good members of the community.

Rhonda Goodrich says this has been a chance to reflect.

“Kind of appreciate all the hard work we have put in and also it is so rewarding to know that other people see what we are doing and acknowledge and appreciate it as well,” said Rhonda Goodrich, who co-owns Molly Brook Farm.

Tony Kitsos with the UVM Extension posits who is better positioned to tell the Vermont dairy story than a dairy farmer?

“Really fighting the battle of the 2020s to stay in the business and keep Vermont on that high-quality food map,” Kitsos said.

He said farmers who are forward-thinking and receptive to changing trends will last.

So looking to the future, Kitsos says it’s about being responsible for the land, and progressive in practice. For Kitsos, Molly Brook Embodies that.

“Just a great example for what it is going to take in the years to come for Vermont dairy,” Kitsos said.

The Goodriches said despite the recognition, they can’t rest on their laurels, it’s back to work. They keep thinking about ways they can do better for the environment while shipping high-quality milk.

“We can’t fix the world,” Rhonda Goodrich said, “but the 565 acres we have here at Molly Brook, we can do the best we can in our little part of the world.”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.